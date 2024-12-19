Making news
Regional connectivity – key for Mekong Delta to navigate challenges
Speaking at the event, which took place at the An Giang University within the framework of the 2024 Mekong Connect Forum, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat highlighted the Mekong Delta as a strategic region which serves as the country’s food production hub and rice granary, accounting for about half of the nation's rice output, over 90% of rice exports, and around 60% of seafood export revenue.
The region contributes approximately 60% of the country’s fruit production, exported to major markets such as the EU, the US, Japan, and China, he said, adding it holds immense potential for developing logistics and tourism services.
The official, however, pointed out the serious challenges of climate change, saltwater intrusion, land subsidence, water resource degradation, environmental pollution, weak infrastructure, and particularly the shortage of resources for sustainable development.
These issues require localities in the region to adopt long-term, sustainable development strategies, with a focus on managing water resources, upgrading technology in agro-fishery production and processing, and developing a harmonious infrastructure system, he noted.
The minister said the 2024 Mekong Connect event, from December 17-18, revealed that the region is promoting startup initiatives and models focused on sustainable development, green economy, to drive sustainable trade and make the most of its available resources.
To ensure region’s sustainable development, he said localities should work together with universities, research institutes, and scientists to develop high-quality rice varieties resilient to climate change and valuable medicinal plant species, and create microbial products in service of agriculture and environmental management.
Touching upon the connectivity between the Mekong Delta and the southern metropolis as well as the rest of the country, he suggested the region invest more in transport infrastructure. Meanwhile, localities need to step up regional linkage, promote high-quality workforce, and mobilise non-budgetary resources for science-technology and innovation.
According to Duong Ngoc Hai, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, while the city and the Mekong Delta have launched multiple cooperation programmes, their linkage has been hindered by natural challenges as well as obstacles in technology, investment capital, workforce quality, infrastructure, and the investment environment.
HCM City will carry forward its core and locomotive role in development connectivity to implement breakthrough strategies in transport and digital infrastructure, and improve human resource quality, creating new momentum and the development space for the Mekong Delta and other regions across the country, he pledged./.