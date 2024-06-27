Rare sea turtles released to nature

Three rare sea turtles, including two hawksbill (Eretmochelys imbricata) and one green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), were released into the waters off Phan Thiet city, the south central province of Binh Thuan on June 26.



A local, who had kept the turtles for years, voluntarily handed them to the provincial Department of Fisheries after learning that they are endangered species. Losing their hunting instinct for being held captive in fresh water, they were then transferred to the Dau Tieng wildlife conservation station for care.



The reptiles were in good conditions at the time they returned to the nature.



Hawksbill and green sea turtles are on the verge of extinction, and listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Vietnam’s Red Books.



In Vietnam, any act of illegally hunting, killing, raising, confining, possessing, transporting, or trading in sea turtles or their parts and products is a serious violation of the law and may be subject to prosecution with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison./.



VNA