Making news
Rare golden monkey released into forest in Ha Giang
After a period of nurturing, the golden monkey grew bigger and stronger, and the family handed it over to the forest ranger force.
In recent times, the force has released numerous rare animals into forest, contributing to protecting those at risk of extinction, enriching the natural environment for primeval forests.
This work also helps to further enhance the community's awareness and social responsibility about the mission of protecting forest animals at risk of threat and extinction./.