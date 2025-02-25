Rare animals released back into the wild

The Hatinh langur is one of many wild animals released back into their natural habitat. (Photo: baoquangbinh.vn)

The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development of the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park announced on February 24 that it has returned several rare and endangered animals to their natural habitat.

The released animals include one Hatinh langur (Trachypithecus hatinhensis), two Keeled box turtles (Cuora mouhotii), two Impressed tortoises (Manouria impressa), three Pygmy slow lorises (Nycticebus pygmaeus), one Big-headed turtle (Platysternon megacephalum), four Bourret’s box turtles (Cuora bourreti), and one Bengal monitor lizard (Varanus bengalensis).

These animals are listed in IB and IIB groups under Decree 84/2021/ND-CP on the management of endangered, precious and rare forest plants and animals and the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Among them, the Hatinh langur was captured and rescued after damaging crops in a residential area in Phong Nha town, Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province.

All the animals received specialised care and rehabilitation at the park’s wildlife rescue centre. After thorough health checks, they were released into a protected area deemed suitable for their ecological needs and closely monitored by the park’s forest rangers.

Over the years, the park’s rescue centre has rehabilitated and released thousands of endangered animals. In 2024 alone, it has rescued 125 animals and returned 46 to the wild./.