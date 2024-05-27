Raising labour productivity shortest way to catch up with developed nations: PM

PM Pham Minh Chinh (second from right) attends the national forum on labour productivity. (Photo: VNA)

Improving labour productivity is an important, urgent, strategic and long-term mission of the whole political system, and the shortest way for the country to catch up with developed nations in the region and the world, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on May 26.



At the national forum on labour productivity held by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), PM Chinh laid stress on the significance of labour productivity to sustainable development and avoidance of the middle-income trap, highlighting that the Party and State have paid due attention to raising worker productivity with an array of incentives, policies and strategies.



Noting that labour productivity is one of the key economic indexes in the Party's resolutions, the PM said despite significant improvement, the growth rate of Vietnam’s labour productivity during the 2021-2023 period was lower than the set target of 5.5% a year, and lagged behind regional countries in terms of absolute value, while there was a wide gap in the field between regions.



Against this backdrop, PM Chinh asked the VGLC, trade unions at all levels, the business community, workers, ministries, sectors and localities to join hands to step up the completion of a legal framework to create a favourable business climate, promote the startup and innovation spirit, capitalise on resources for development, and accelerate breakthroughs in high-quality human resources development so as to create a foundation for raising worker productivity.



He went on to call on relevant sides to pioneer in digital transformation, green transition, development of circular economy, sharing economy and intellectual economy; international integration to take advantage of all opportunities and competitive edge; and emulation movements to better labour productivity.

The Government leaders also urged breakthroughs in science-technology and innovation, especially in emerging areas, and working environment, ensuring the legitimate rights and interests of the workers.



Priority must be given to promoting growth which is a foundation to improve worker productivity, he stressed, highlighting it should be made in tandem with stabilising the macro-economy, controlling inflation rate, and ensuring major balances.



He ordered the VGLC to promote its social management role, carry out policy dialogues as well as organise events to share experience in improving labour productivity, and work closely with the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to study and propose programmes to support and develop vocational skills for workers.



Besides, he required the confederation to hold regular dialogues with enterprises, investors and workers to pen rational solutions to arising issues, and step up communications work to raise labourers’ awareness of the importance of enhancing their profession and skills.



Asking the business community to promote the application of science technology to boost labour productivity, PM Chinh stressed that it is imperative to improve productivity and products’ value instead of increasing working time, take care of the workers’ material and spiritual lives, and pay due heed to shaping up a safe working environment as well as penning bonus regime for those with excellent initiatives.



He also requested the workers to continue self-studying to better their knowledge and skills.



He expressed his hope that the VGLC and workers nationwide will join the national efforts to realise the strategic target of turning the country into a developing one with modern industry and upper middle income by 2030, and a developed and high-income one by 2045.



On the occasion, PM Chinh presented gifts to 95 members of the VGLC and workers with standout achievements in production./.