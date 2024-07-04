Making news
Quang Tri: Non-stop fishing vessel monitoring proves effective in IUU fishing combat
All of the local operating vessels have been kept under watch via the VMS, with the rate of those installing tracking devices hitting 99%. All vessels entering and exiting fishing ports have been inspected to ensure that they abide by regulations on procedures, documents and equipment.
In the first half, the submission of fishing logbooks by vessel captains at fishing ports was carried out rigorously, while all local fishing vessels with a length of 15 metres and above obtained food safety certificates.
Vice Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Huu Vinh affirmed that the authority will maintain the operation of the VMS system in the time to come to continue promptly detecting and deterring violations, and strictly handle any violation.
Vietnam has been working hard to carry out the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations about IUU fishing prevention and control, towards the goal of having the EC's yellow card lifted.
The EC issued a “yellow card” warning for Vietnam in this regard in 2017. The "yellow card" is followed by a "green card" if the problem is resolved or a "red card" if it is not. A “red card” may lead to a ban on aquatic exports to the EU./.