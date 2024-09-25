Making news
Quang Ninh works hard on post-typhoon waste collection in Ha Long Bay
Due to the impact of the typhoon and heavy rains, a large amount of waste was washed from coastal areas of Ha Long Bay, including floating fish farming cages, into the sea. They floated on the water's surface, negatively affecting the landscape, the environment, and tourism activities in the bay.
The management board asked for coordination between the Ha Long tourism boat association, organisations and individuals involved in tourism services in the bay in collecting waste and cleaning up the bay. Relevant units of Ha Long city, and the districts of Cam Pha, Van Don, and Quang Yen were urged to speed up waste collection efforts.
From September 14 to 23, a total of 1,127 personnel and 301 vehicles were mobilised for the work, collecting 643 cu.m of waste and 94 floating fish farming rafts.
The Management Board has also enhanced environmental monitoring in areas on and along the coast of Ha Long Bay daily to promptly identify locations with concentrated waste.
Typhoon Yagi has caused severe damage in many provinces and cities in the northern region, including major tourist centres such as Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, and Sa Pa (Lao Cai). In an effort to overcome the damage, many localities have organised activities to welcome tourists back.
Since September 13, the Management Board of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, has welcomed visitors at places that meet safety standards.
The Ha Long and Tuan Chau International Passenger Ports have resumed operations and have welcomed thousands of visitors./.