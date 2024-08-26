Quang Ninh holds first sailing, parasailing, jet ski festival in Ha Long Bay

A performance at the festival in Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh on August 24 held a sailing, parasailing and jet ski festival for the first time in Ha Long Bay.

It was the first activity in 31 festivals and events that are planned to be held under a project named "Ha Long – the city of festivals”.

About 50 vehicles, including sailboats, jet skis, and parasailing from clubs in and out the province joined performances on Ha Long Bay, wowing audiences.

Vice Chairman of the Ha Long city People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Son said that the event is part of activities to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2024) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2024).

He said the locality considers making it an annual event that helps promote local tourism, offer a new tourism product to visitors to Quang Ninh and provide a playground for those who love adventure sports such as sailing, jet skiing, and paragliding./.