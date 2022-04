The exhibition introduces the process of making silk of locals in Bao Loc district of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, and the craft of weaving hemp fabric.

Tran Duc Dung, Vice Director of the Quang Ninh Department of Culture and Sports said that the exhibition is a chance for Ao Dai designers to explore the unique culture of ethnic minority groups of Quang Ninh and their weaving craft.

The event also aims to entertain visitors to Ha Long, contributing to the tourism recovery of Quang Ninh, he said.

The exhibition will run until May 5./.