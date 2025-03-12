Quang Ninh emerges as premier cruise tourism destination

Ha Long Bay is a UNESCO world natural heritage site in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Blessed with the majestic Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO world natural heritage site, Quang Ninh is strengthening its position as a premier destination on the global cruise tourism map.

Thanks to its natural beauty, modern infrastructure, and strong investment in tourism products, the northeastern province has attracted over 26,000 international cruise visitors since the start of 2025, primarily from Europe, the Americas, and Northeast Asia.

Ha Long has welcomed many renowned cruise liners in the recent past, including Celebrity Solstice with five visits bringing 14,000 tourists, Seabourn Encore with three trips and 1,800 passengers, and Silver Whisper with three arrivals and 1,500 visitors. Many cruise ships now stay overnight at Ha Long International Cruise Port, giving travellers more time to explore local attractions and cultural sites.

Xiang Hong, a tourist from China’s Guangxi province, shared her excitement about her cruise journey to Ha Long, praising the breathtaking scenery and stress-free travel experience. She hopes to return for a longer stay to explore more destinations like the Yen Tu relic site and Co To Island.

Quang Ninh is set to receive the first-ever charter cruise on April 30. The Pacific World, operated by Japan’s Peace Boat company, will bring around 1,600 tourists, mostly Japanese, to the province on this trip, marking a significant opportunity to strengthen maritime tourism links between Japanese ports and Quang Ninh, said the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In 2025, Quang Ninh expects around 70 cruise ship arrivals with nearly 90,000 passengers, a 30% increase from 2024. Major cruise brands like Mein Schiff 6, Celebrity Solstice, and Costa Serena have registered to dock at Ha Long, providing a crucial boost for local efforts to achieve tourism targets.

To achieve these goals, Quang Ninh’s tourism sector has worked closely with cruise operators and implemented new policies to promote this highly potential market. Cruise arrivals are projected to grow 15–20% annually, with regular visits from major international cruise lines.

Ha Long International Cruise Port’s modern facilities now meet global standards and can accommodate large vessels, ensuring comfortable and seamless experiences for visitors.

According to Port Director Pham Van Hiep, the port will continue improving service quality, investing in infrastructure, and ensuring safety and security for ships and tourists. He expressed his hope that cruise tourism will keep drawing a diverse range of visitors from various countries to Quang Ninh in the years ahead./.