Quang Ngai to remove hundreds of unregistered fishing vessels
Authorities in the central coastal province of Quang Ngai are ramping up stringent measures as part of Vietnam’s efforts to address the "yellow card" warning on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, given the upcoming fifth inspection by the European Commission (EC) from March 21-31.
One key activity is the removal of the “three-no” fishing vessels – those without registration, inspection, or fishing permits. Currently, the province has 499 such vessels, including 129 unregistered and 370 deemed ineligible for registration. Under existing regulations, these boats are prohibited from operating and will be officially dismantled and removed from the local fleet list. Despite extensive awareness campaigns and support from local authorities, boat owners have failed to complete the necessary procedures to obtain legal permits. As a result, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will propose that the People's Committee proceed with their removal, said Deputy Director of the Department Nguyen Duc Binh.
To date, Quang Ngai has 5,194 registered fishing vessels, with data regularly updated in the National Fisheries Database (VNFishbase). The provincial licensing rate for fishing activities has reached 81.94%, while 99% of local vessels required to install vessel monitoring systems (VMS) have complied.
Since the beginning of 2024 until February 15, 103 local vessels operating beyond permitted boundaries on the VMS system and 961 cases of vessels losing connection at sea for over 10 days were detected. Authorities have taken action against 22 vessels violating maritime boundaries, and penalised 117 cases of connectivity loss.
Binh said in the coming period, the agriculture sector will continue working with relevant agencies and localities to enhance monitoring, promptly detect and prevent IUU violations, and take strict action against those facilitating illegal fishing in foreign waters. Efforts will also focus on increasing vessel registration, inspections, and licencing, as well as ensuring the installation of monitoring equipment. In addition, investments will continue in upgrading fishing port infrastructure, he noted./.