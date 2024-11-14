Making news
Quang Nam aims to deal with “three no’s” fishing vessels in November
As of November 8, there had been 80 ships of such kind in the province, Long noted, adding that currently, 2,997 have been already registered.
In an effort to get the European Commission’s "yellow card" warning related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing lifted, the sub-department will coordinate with the border guard posts along the coastline to strictly monitor and control activities at the checkpoints from now to the end of this month, with an aim to prevent non-compliant fishing vessels from entering or leaving the waters.
At the same time, it will immediately implement the surveillance of seafood catches in localities with private or traditional fishing ports.
So far this year, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, in coordination with the Border Guard Force, has carried out dissemination campaigns, as well as patrols, inspections, and control on rivers and at sea. As a result, over 150 cases related to IUU fishing have been handled, with 107 cases fined for administrative violations, totaling more than 2.22 billion VND (87,500 USD). Most of the cases involved in the use of communication equipment and monitoring devices on fishing vessels.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Quang Buu affirmed that it will take strict actions against fishing vessels that fail to maintain operation or disable their monitoring devices while operating at sea, as well as those that ignore the authorised fishing boundaries./.