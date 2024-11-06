Making news
Quang Binh’s border guards launch full-scale operation to combat IUU fishing
The Border Guard Command of the central coastal province of Quang Binh’s 11-day peak campaign to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing is now in full swing.
Starting November 2, it has seen the deployment of four task forces as well as many naval vessels and inspection teams for a comprehensive examination of and crackdown on IUU fishing activities across the province. The full-scale operation is underway in coordination with the local police force, fishery sub-department, department of agriculture and rural development, and telecom providers of VMS (vessel monitoring system) equipment.
These forces allow no fishing boats to leave ports without having all required procedures, papers, machinery, and equipment in place, giving a particular focus on vessels of other provinces and those measuring 15m and more in length.
They are also working to update databases of fisheries, VMS-installed fishing vessels, and seafood traceability, while running extensive communications campaigns to raise fishermen’s awareness on their legal obligations.
Between the beginning of this year and October, the province’s coastal border posts conducted hundreds of awareness-raising conferences, with thousands of informational leaflets distributed. Additionally, 7,473 captains and owners of fishing boats were requested to sign commitments to comply with regulations on anti-IUU fishing.
In addition, the forces organised 16 patrol operations using 31 vessels and deploying 193 personnel to protect the marine environment and monitor fishing activities. Meanwhile, 120 teams involving 123 boats and 582 personnel conducted inspections on local rivers, estuaries, and coastal waters. Through these patrols, four individuals were found to be illegally storing and transporting explosives for fishing purposes, and administrative fines were issued to 34 ship captains and crew members, contributing 234 million VND (9,232 USD) to the state budget./.