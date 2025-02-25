Provinces ramp up efforts to tackle IUU fishing ahead of EC inspection

Officers and soldiers from the Hon Chong Border Guard Station inspect fishing boats operating in the fishing grounds. (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang and Binh Thuan provinces are stepping up their fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing as the European Commission prepares for its fifth inspection.

The Kien Giang Border Guard Command has directed all border checkpoints to carry out thorough inspections of every fishing vessel, ensuring that only those with proper documentation and compliance with vessel monitoring system (VMS) regulations are allowed to operate.

A report from the provincial IUU Steering Committee revealed that over 820 vessels longer than 12m either have expired registrations or lack VMS systems, with nearly 90 vessels still unregistered. Local authorities are urging owners to complete necessary registrations and installations before returning to operation.

The Fisheries Port Authority is tightening surveillance at all ports, immediately reporting any IUU violations, while the provincial Fisheries Sub-Department continues to update its list of non-compliant vessels.

Since last August, no vessels from Kien Giang have been detected violating foreign waters. The province has bolstered patrols and surveillance, using the VMS system to keep watch and prepare for the upcoming EC inspection. Efforts also include speeding up the rollout of an electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT) and addressing any VMS issues.

Kien Giang has requested the provincial Border Guard to lead investigations into foreign water violations, ensuring that all reports and statistics are ready for the EC’s review. With 3,499 registered vessels equipped with VMS, the province has also subsidised satellite VMS service fees for 22,350 vessel trips, amounting to over 3.8 billion VND (149,000 USD). Additional support is under consideration.

Similarly, Binh Thuan is finalising its preparations for the EC inspection by issuing strict directives on IUU prevention. Authorities are compiling a list of non-compliant vessels, deploying local officials to monitor their berthing locations, and accelerating registration and VMS installations.

Fishing boats of Binh Thuan fishermen anchor on Ca Ty river. (Photo: VNA)

All vessel data is being synchronised with the VNfishbase database for accuracy, with high-risk violators being tracked and reported weekly for law enforcement action. Binh Thuan has also mandated real-time data reporting of port entries and exits via Google Sheets, ensuring full traceability of seafood origins.

Since February 2023, no vessels from Binh Thuan have been found violating foreign waters. As of early 2025, the province has registered 8,337 vessels in the VNfishbase, including 2,016 vessels measuring 15m or more. Nearly all “three-no” (unregistered, unlicensed, untraceable) vessels are now registered, and five fisheries monitoring offices have been established to oversee port activities./.