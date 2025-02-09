Prime Minister pays tribute to martyrs, Heroic Mothers in Quang Nam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense and flowers at the Quang Nam provincial Martyrs' Cemetery and the Heroic Vietnamese Mother Monument in Tam Ky city on February 8, as part of his working visit to the central province.

Quang Nam has over 65,000 martyrs, nearly 31,000 wounded and sick soldiers, and more than 6,000 individuals who participated in the resistance war against US imperialists and were affected by toxic chemicals. It is also home to 15,360 Heroic Mothers.

Chinh and his delegation observed a moment of silence to honour and express profound respect and infinite gratitude for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation and reunification. They also paid tribute to and expressed deep admiration for the noble sacrifices and courage of the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.

Upholding the spirit of revolutionary heroism and dedicating everything for the country and the people, they pledged to strive, together with the entire Party and people, to promote the strength of great national unity to lead the country into a new era - the era of strong development, civilisation, and prosperity, the PM noted.

On the same morning, the Government leader visited Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Thoai whose husband and son are martyrs, in Tam Hiep commune, Nui Thanh district.

Affirming that the Party, State, and people always remember the contributions and noble sacrifices of the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, as well as the immense dedication and sacrifices of previous generations in the struggles for national independence and freedom, the PM urged the local Party committees and authorities to continue prioritising the care for and support of the material and spiritual lives of policy beneficiary families and those who rendered services to the revolution./.