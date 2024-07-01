Prime Minister meets Vietnamese people in RoK

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets representatives from Vietnam’s embassy and other representative agencies and the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a meeting with representatives from Vietnam’s embassy and other representative agencies and the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on June 30, within the framework of his official visit to the country.



PM Chinh said that the relationship between Vietnam and the RoK is at its best today, with the two becoming each other's leading partner in numerous fields. That comprehensive relationship creates favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, work, study and research in the East Asian country.



Currently, the RoK holds the No. 1 position in direct investment, No. 2 in development cooperation and tourism, and No. 3 in labour and trade cooperation with Vietnam.



Affirming that the Party and State consider Vietnamese people abroad as an integral part and a resource of the Vietnamese ethnic community, the leader acknowledged the Vietnamese community in the RoK’s great and high-quality contributions to the Fatherland as well as bilateral relations.



He requested the embassy to always pay attention to caring for the Vietnamese community, and set up appropriate contact channels to connect the community and handle issues related to them.



Ambassador Vu Ho reported that there are currently nearly 280,000 Vietnamese people living in the RoK.



At the meeting, representatives of the Vietnamese community proposed initiatives to develop science and technology, innovation, and startup, especially in new industries such as semiconductor and artificial intelligence, and in connecting scientists at home and abroad. They also suggested mechanisms to mobilise resources and intelligence of Vietnamese people abroad to solve domestic problems./.