Prime Minister hosts Cuban Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 18 received Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from February 18-20.

PM Chinh affirmed that the visit will further strengthen the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.

Emphasising that Vietnam cherishes the 65-year history of its relationship with Cuba, and always remembers the solidarity and wholehearted assistance provided by leader Fidel Castro, as well as the Party, State, and people of Cuba to Vietnam during difficult times in the past, he affirmed that in the current complex international context, Vietnam stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Cuba, shares experience with and supports the country in overcoming challenges and promoting its strengths for mutual development.

The Vietnamese Government leader proposed the two sides strengthen the exchange of delegations at all levels and work closely to implement the high-level agreements reached during then Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's visit to Cuba in September 2024.



He stressed the importance of enhancing the effectiveness of the Vietnam-Cuba Intergovernmental Committee mechanism and prioritising cooperation in areas such as food production, renewable energy, biotechnology, health care, and tourism. He also suggested coordinating in implementing activities to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 - 2025); and increasing coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

At the meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla (Photo: VNA)

Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla expressed the profound gratitude of the Cuban Party, State, and people for the solidarity and practical support that Vietnam has extended recently, particularly in agriculture and food security.

He affirmed Cuba's determination to consolidate and enhance the traditional friendship and special cooperation that Vietnam’s President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban Leader Fidel Castro laid the foundation for.



Congratulating Vietnam on its achievements in innovation and socio-economic development, he showed his hope to exchange experience with the nation in various fields.



The two sides agreed to actively and effectively carry out measures to develop cooperation in economy, trade, investment, and other areas on par with their special political relationship, thus serving the development of both countries and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in both regions and the world.

