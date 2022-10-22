President presides over welcome ceremony for UN Secretary-General

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Hanoi on October 21 morning, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the country’s admission to the UN.



President Phuc presided over an official welcome for the UN chief at the Presidential Palace in the afternoon of the same day. Following the welcome ceremony, the two leaders held talks.



This is an important visit of the head of the world’s largest multilateral organisation, which, as affirmed by the UN Secretary-General ahead of the trip, demonstrates the importance the UN attaches to its partnership with Vietnam over the past 45 years, and that Vietnam is an indispensable member of the UN, which has been significantly contributing to UN efforts in addressing global challenges, for peace and development in the world.



The visit takes place after Vietnam excellently performed its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure and was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure.



After 45 years of joining the UN, with a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and openness for peace and development, harmoniously combining the ensuring of national interests and international responsibilities, Vietnam has become an active, responsible and prestigious member of the UN in particular and the international community in general, actively and effectively contributing to the world’s common affairs.



During the visit, the UN Secretary-General is scheduled to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, hold talks with President Phuc, and have meetings with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



He and President Phuc will co-chair a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of Vietnam’s membership of the UN and some other activities./.