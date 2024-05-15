Making news
President Ho Chi Minh's ideology on agriculture shared at Bangladesh seminar
The event was held in Manikganj district by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh and a group of Bangladeshi researchers on the late leader on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 – 2024) and the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024).
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Manh Cuong recalled the life and revolutionary career of the President and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and reunification. This is especially the case in the victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign in 1954 which forced the French colonialists to sign the Geneva Accords on ending the war in Indochina.
In his lifetime, President Ho Chi Minh always had special affection and affirmed the extremely important position and role of the peasantry in the Vietnamese revolution.
To date, the President's ideology on the peasantry and agriculture remains intact, and is an invaluable heritage of the Vietnamese people, inherited, promoted, and applied by the Party and State in all guidelines and policies. As a result, over the recent times, productivity and quality of life of farmers have been increasingly improved.
The diplomat expressed his hope that the two countries will enhance people-to-people exchange, connect farmer's associations, and share experiences in agricultural production to bring practical benefits to both countries.
Scholars from some Bangladeshi universities expressed admiration for Vietnam's great socioeconomic, scientific, and technological achievements in recent times, especially in the field of agriculture.
Sharing their knowledge on Vietnam’s agricultural extension policies and its National Target Programme on building new-style rural areas for the 2021-2025 period, they said they believe with the results achieved, Vietnam will soon become a developed country with an advanced agriculture - a model for Bangladesh to learn in rural development and modernisation of agriculture./.