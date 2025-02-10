Making news
President Ho Chi Minh statue display under restoration at UK museum
As part of the Newhaven Museum's upgrade project, a display area featuring President Ho Chi Minh’s statue and related artifacts is being restored, with completion expected by May.
The bronze statue, a gift from the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum through the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, was presented to the museum in 2013 to mark the 100th anniversary of his arrival in the UK. This is its second restoration since 2023.
At a recent meeting with the Newhaven authorities, Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Do Minh Hung affirmed the Embassy’s support for the local authority and the museum in preserving the display and providing additional materials on President Ho Chi Minh. Both sides pledged to strengthen the historic ties between Vietnam and Newhaven.
Graham Amy, Chairman of Newhaven Museum, noted that alongside the statue, the museum displays artifacts linked to President Ho Chi Minh, including a model of his stilt house and a replica of a paddle steamer used on the Dieppe-Newhaven route. He emphasised the exhibits’ role in fostering Vietnam-Newhaven relations.
Chairman of the Newhaven Chamber of Commerce Mike Shorer spoke highly of the growing business links between Vietnam and Newhaven, with local investors already operating in Vietnam and interest in further collaboration increasing.
During his visit, Ambassador Hung laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s memorial plaque at West Quay, Newhaven Port.
Newhaven in East Sussex is the place where young patriot Nguyen Tat Thanh who later became President Ho Chi Minh, used to come when he worked on the international ferry route connecting Newhaven and Dieppe town of France across the English Channel sometime after the World War I./.