President Ho Chi Minh among most important revolutionary leaders: Uruguayan party official

President Ho Chi Minh (centre), Commander-in-chief Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap (first, right), and other members of the Command of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign in 1954 (Photo: VNA)



President Ho Chi Minh, a hero of Vietnam, is one of the most important revolutionary leaders in the history of humanity, stated Secretary General of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) Juan Castillo.



He made the remark while speaking to the Vietnam News Agency on the sidelines of a recent workshop themed “President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnam - Latin America relations” in Buenos Aires.



Castillo said during his 60-year revolutionary career, including 30 years abroad, President Ho Chi Minh actively engaged in the progressive movement in the world. He was a founding member of the French Communist Party and later founded the Communist Party of Vietnam.



The late Vietnamese leader creatively developed Marxism - Leninism in terms of both theoretical and practical aspects. His contributions to the fight against imperialists for national liberation, independence, freedom, democracy, and socialism building were extremely significant. He was a critically important factor of the building of the great national solidarity – the centre of every revolutionary process, the PCU leader emphasised.



He praised the revolutionary ethics and profound ideology of President Ho Chi Minh, who pointed out that revolutionaries must always stand on the people’s side, protect the people, and ensure happiness and peace for the people. His teachings remain valuable and significant today.



Ho Chi Minh is definitely the best historical part of revolutionaries as well as the entire humanity, Castillo opined.

Mentioning the Vietnamese leader’s testament 55 years ago, the Uruguayan official hailed Ho Chi Minh’s spirit of international communist solidarity, noting that realising his teachings, Vietnam has been exerting constant efforts to contribute to peace, stability, and solidarity among nations, along with development in the region and the world.



In the volatile 21st century, he went on, the steadfastness in the goal of peace, stability, equitable development, and social equality is more necessary than ever.



Nowadays, Vietnam is pushing ahead with implementing Ho Chi Minh’s teachings by building socialism through Doi moi (Renewal) to generate prosperity and happiness for people and establish itself as one of the 20 most dynamic economies in the world.



With the school of “bamboo diplomacy”, it has expanded diplomatic and trade relations with the whole world while substantially helping with stability in Asia and peace around the globe, according to Castillo.



In May, the administration of Uruguay’s Montevideo capital adopted a resolution on the establishment of a Vietnamese space and the building of a monument to President Ho Chi Minh on his 134th birthday occasion. Castillo considered these as symbols of solidarity between the two peoples, and also places for honouring Uruguayan progressive people and left-wing forces’ great support for the Vietnamese people’s resistance war against the US in the past.



Highlighting Ho Chi Minh as the one who laid the foundation for bilateral ties, the PCU Secretary General expressed his belief that with the long-standing solidarity, relations between the two countries and the two communist parties will develop and be solidified further in all spheres, from politics, trade, culture, education, and learning./.