President attends national press awards ceremony

President To Lam speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

In his address, President Lam extended Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s greetings and best wishes to all generations of journalists and media workers, both at home and abroad, on the occasion of the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.



He praised the press for upholding the role as a sharp weapon of the working class, the flag of the revolution and contributing importantly to the cause of national liberation and reunification in the past and the Doi Moi (renewal) and national construction and defence at present. Generations of journalists have joined hands to develop the Vietnamese journalism that is truly the voice of the Party and the people, a reliable bridge between the people and the Party and State; and between the Party, State, people and international friends over the past 99 years.

Congratulating winning journalists and teams, he highlighted their works as a symbol of the press sector's achievements as Vietnam approaches the centenary of the Revolutionary Press Day.

The leader highlighted the press’s role as a tool for national and social progress, urging journalists to uphold high ethical standards and master modern media technologies.

He called on them to be well-informed, honest and dedicated, while preserving Vietnamese cultural values and shaping social conduct.

This year's awards saw a record number of entries, with 1,905 submissions. A total of 10 first, 26 second, 45 third and 41 consolation prizes were awarded./.