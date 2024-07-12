Making news
President arrives in Phnom Penh, beginning state visit to Cambodia
State President To Lam arrived at the Phnom Penh International Airport on July 12 afternoon, starting his two-day state visit to Cambodia at an invitation of King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni.
Welcoming the President and his entourage at the airport were Senior Minister in charge of General Affairs of the Ministry of the Royal Palace Kuy Sophal, Minister of Tourism Sok Soken, Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chea Kimtha, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang, among others.
This is Lam’s first visit to Cambodia as the President of Vietnam. This trip holds tremendous significance, marking a milestone in further strengthening and deepening the bilateral relationship based on the principles of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability".
In his interview granted to the press on the threshold of the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet affirmed that it will certainly create new momentum to deepen the Vietnam-Cambodia relations, as well as strengthening cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as ASEAN, the Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, and the United Nations.
During his stay, the Vietnamese leader is scheduled to attend an official welcome ceremony in his honour, meet King Norodom Sihamoni, hold separate talks with President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet, meet with National Assembly (NA) President Khuon Sudary, and attend a state banquet hosted by the King. He will also visit the Vietnamese Embassy, meet representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country, and have several other activities./.