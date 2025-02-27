Making news
Preparations for UN Day of Vesak 2025 take shape
The International Council for the Day of Vesak (ICDV) and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) convened their second meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on February 26 to discuss preparations for the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 (UNDV).
Vesak - the Day of the Full Moon in the month of May - is the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world. It was on the Day of Vesak, two and a half millennia ago, in the year 623 B.C., that the Buddha was born. It was also on the Day of Vesak that the Buddha attained enlightenment, and it was on the Day of Vesak that the Buddha in his eightieth year passed away.
Vu Hoai Bac, Head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, affirmed that the Vietnamese Government has agreed in principle with the key content proposed by the VBS for the UNDV’s overall scenario.
The Government’s policy is to guide and support the VBS in holding the event with absolute safety, and up to international practices, he said. He also urged the VBS to continue pooling all possible resources to complete the necessary infrastructure at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy, ensuring all facilities are ready for the Vesak celebrations and its sideline events.
Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Vice Supreme Patriarch, President of the Executive Council of the VBS, and Chairman of the UN Vesak 2025 Organising Committee in HCM City, highlighted the meeting’s focus on approving the list of key speakers, guest speakers, and panelists. The meeting also took time to review and assess the draft “Ho Chi Minh City Declaration”, a landmark document reaffirming ICDV’s commitments and directions on global issues.
So far, the Vesak 2025 Organising Committee in HCM City has already received more than 450 congratulatory messages from 80 countries, territories, and Buddhist organisations worldwide. A scientific conference within the UN Vesak 2025 framework also garnered 445 English-language and 280 Vietnamese-language research papers exploring a wide scope of themes including peace, sustainable development, and the application of Buddhist teachings in modern society./.