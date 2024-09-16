Making news
Post-storm cleanup campaign in Ha Long Bay launched
The campaign will last until September 17.
Each day, there will be from 35 to 50 vehicles, about 150 - 200 officers, employees, and soldiers from the Ha Long Bay Management Board, the Quang Ninh Provincial Military Command, the Provincial Border Guard Command, the Quang Ninh Park & Green Tree JSC, and businesses operating tourism services on the bay mobilised to participate in collecting and transporting garbage.
Due to the impact of Typhoon Yagi, the amount of garbage in Ha Long Bay is relatively large and complicated, including broken pieces of aquaculture rafts, branches, leaves, foam beads from broken plastic oyster buoys (HDPE), household waste, and sunken ships.
The collection and salvage of garbage will take a lot of time.
In the immediate future, the units will collect garbage in the core area of the Ha Long Bay Heritage, focusing on tourist itineraries, overnight stays, etc. then all garbage on the sea surface, around the islands and on sandy beaches in the bay.
After this campaign, the collection and treatment of garbage in Ha Long Bay will be carried out continuously and regularly.
Vu Kien Cuong, head of the Ha Long Bay Management Board, before the three-day campaign to clean up the bay, the Board and other forces deployed to clean up and collect garbage in the bay.
This is a continuation of the seven-day and night campaign to overcome the consequences of the storm in Ha Long city, affirming a safe and attractive destination to continue to attract domestic and international tourists.
To date some coastal areas have been clean and trash-free following the efforts by local authorities and people.
The reception of visitors has returned to normal, but some landscapes and trees at the stops that were devastated by Typhoon Yagi will need time to recover./.