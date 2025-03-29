Positioning unique tourism products to enhance attractiveness of Vietnamese cities

The Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities (TPO) Regional Meeting 2025 for Vietnamese Members took place in Hanoi on March 28, serving as a pivotal platform to update members on upcoming TPO initiatives and fostering cooperation in tourism development.

The conference provided a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese members to share experience and best practices in tourism management while enhancing collaboration with international counterparts. By hosting this prestigious event, Hanoi reaffirmed its proactive role in driving connectivity and sustainable tourism growth.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said Hanoi has intensified efforts to promote itself in key target markets, particularly the Republic of Korea (RoK). The RoK market has emerged as a promising tourist source, well-suited to Hanoi's diverse such as golf tourism, wellness retreat, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events, as well as cultural and historical experiences. Hanoi expects the TPO Secretariat to implement more initiatives that strengthen ties between the RoK and Vietnamese cities.

The Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities (TPO) Regional Meeting 2025 for Vietnamese Members takes place in Hanoi. (Photo: VOV)

Under the theme “Positioning Unique Tourist Products: Enhancing the Attractiveness of Vietnamese Cities,” this year’s meeting explored strategies for developing innovative tourism products that captivate international visitors and enhance the competitiveness of member cities.

Hanoi stands out as a favoured destination for many travelers visiting Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

On the sidelines of the meeting, a range of engaging activities were held, including exhibitions showcasing Hanoi's vibrant tourism scene, promotional materials, local souvenirs, and standout OCOP (One Commune One Product) goods. Delegates also enjoyed guided tours to iconic landmarks such as Thang Long Imperial Citadel, Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, and other key tourist sites in the capital city.

The meeting stands as a significant opportunity for Hanoi and other member cities to forge stronger ties, promote cross-border tourism, and amplify Vietnam's presence on the world tourism map. The event also underscored TPO's vital role in uniting cities worldwide to create a dynamic, innovative, and sustainable tourism industry.

TPO, headquartered in the RoK's Busan city, is dedicated to promoting the growth and prosperity of its 137 member cities across 16 countries through cooperative efforts in tourism development. Vietnam currently boasts eight member provinces and cities actively engaged in TPO's activities, namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Ninh, Da Lat, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Long An and Vung Tau./.