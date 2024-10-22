PM’s participation at BRICS+ Summit affirms Vietnam’s support to multilateralism: Ambassador

The BRICS symbol with the flags of member countries and nations invited to join the group. (Photo: IRNA/VNA)



Vietnam's participation at the expanded BRICS (BRICS+) Summit will send out the country’s message of supporting the role of multilateral cooperation forums and mechanisms which operate on the basis of respect for the UN Charter and in accordance with international law, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi has said.



In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency on the thresholds of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s trip to Russia for the event from October 23-24, the diplomat further said this will promote the voice and representation of developing countries in global governance as well as in solving common challenges, contributing to building a multipolar and equitable world order, and to peace, stability and development in the region and the world over.



The trip will be a high-level foreign activity of great significance, affirming Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, diversification of foreign relations, proactive and active international integration, being a friend, a trustworthy partner, and a responsible member of the international community, the diplomat stated.



This year’s event, themed “BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together”, will focus on exchanging views on cooperation between BRICS countries and the Global South in addressing issues on the international agenda, including regional and international situations, sustainable development, and food and energy security, said Khoi, adding this is of particular importance in the context of an increasingly complex world situation with the emergence of many fierce challenges, requiring countries to strengthen coordination to respond effectively.



The ambassador said he believes that PM Chinh’s participation will effectively contribute to the activities at the summit, affirming to international friends the image of a proactive, active, responsible, sincere, and friendly Vietnam with contributions to the realisation of the common goal of peace, security, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world at large.

Khoi said that on this occasion, Chinh will hold meetings and working sessions with leaders of countries and international organisations to discuss measures to strengthen relations across areas of shared concern and to review the implementation of agreements, making cooperation between Vietnam and other countries and international organisations deeper, more effective, and more substantive, contributing to the development and stability of the region and the whole world.



The Vietnamese Government leader’s participation at the BRICS+ Summit during Russia's performing of BRICS Chair will also send out a message om the special relationship between Vietnam and Russia, continuing and effectively promoting the decades-old bilateral traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation based on the foundation of trust, sustainable cooperation, and mutual respect.



PM Chinh will have meetings with high-ranking leaders of Russia as well as Russian partners and major economic corporations, which will provide a chance for the two sides to speed up the realisation of outcomes of visits and meetings of high-ranking leaders of the two countries.



Leaders of the two countries will seek major directions for bilateral cooperation in the coming time and specific measures to remove difficulties and obstacles facing bilateral collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, energy, oil and gas, science and technology, education, and culture, contributing to the intensive and extensive development of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership towards the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in early 2025, the ambassador said.



BRIC was established in 2006 at the foreign ministerial level, initially consisting of four countries - Brazil, Russia, India, and China - and upgraded to a summit level in 2009. BRIC cooperation is based on three pillars, namely politics-security, economics-finance, and cultural and people-to-people exchange.



Over the past 20 years, BRIC has made strong progress. In 2010, South Africa was officially accepted to the bloc which became BRICS. On January 1, 2024, it added five more members of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. BRICS also brings together two permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, six members of the G20, and many members are middle-ranking countries.



BRICS also groups many dynamic emerging economies and developing economies. To date, it contributes about 37% of global GDP, making up nearly 50% of the global population, 49% of wheat production, 43% of global oil production, and 25% of the world's merchandise exports.



PM Chinh's first attendance at the BRICS+ Summit is expected to open up new prospects for cooperation between Vietnam and the bloc, offering the country an opportunity to promote extensive cooperation with BRICS member countries and partners, while allowing its access to BRICS' mechanisms, abundant resources, and large-scale markets to serve the country's development goals. The event also creates opportunities for Vietnam to join hands in addressing urgent issues on the global agenda. In 2024, Vietnam was invited and participated in many BRICS+ activities at different levels, both through the Party and State channels, Khoi stressed.



He said that many ASEAN member countries are also interested in participating in BRICS at different levels, adding that four ASEAN countries have leaders and representatives attending this year’s BRICS+ Summit./.