PM’s attendance at ASEAN Summits affirms Vietnam’s spirit, vision in new era

Taking place from October 8-11 in Vientiane under the theme "Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience," the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related meetings have concluded, marking the end of Laos' chairmanship of ASEAN this year with distinctive highlights.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the second Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders’ Meeting (Photo: VNA)



Led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese delegation made significant contributions to all activities, conveying important messages about ASEAN and its future, affirming Vietnam's proactive, responsible, sincere, and friendly image, and promoting relations between ASEAN and its partners to serve the common goal of peace, security, stability, and sustainable development in the region and the world.



Connecting for development with new perspective, vision, momentum, approach, and scale



The summits represented the most significant series of events for the bloc this year, with the participation of 30 leaders from member countries, Timor Leste, and ASEAN partners, and numerous representatives from international and regional organisations, totalling around 2,000 delegates.



With over 20 activities, the leaders focused on discussing the progress of building the ASEAN Community and reviewing the direction of relations between the bloc and its partners. The meetings resulted in the adoption and acknowledgment of approximately 90 documents addressing various priorities and areas of cooperation, both within ASEAN and between the association and its partners.



Through approximately 60 multilateral and bilateral activities on this occasion, the Vietnamese delegation led by PM Chinh effectively conveyed key messages about ASEAN and its future. The delegation reaffirmed Vietnam's role and position within the bloc while coordinating closely with Laos to support and ensure the success of its 2024 chairmanship, contributing to strengthening the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations.



During the meetings, PM Chinh delivered important speeches, sharing Vietnam's perspective on pressing issues facing ASEAN and the region. He engaged in discussions to explore ways to enhance cooperation quality and connectivity in the region, consolidate the building of the ASEAN Community, and strengthen ASEAN’s relationships with its partners. The Government leader also took the initiative to address a range of regional and international topics of shared concern.



He held that in an increasingly volatile world, ASEAN remains a global economic bright spot, a bridge for dialogue and cooperation, and a focal point for integration and connectivity within the region. Frameworks for digital economy, blue ocean economy, and circular economy are gradually shaping the region's new cooperative endeavors.



The PM recommended that ASEAN adopt resilience as a foundation to elevate its stature, connectivity as a focus to drive breakthroughs, and innovation as the impetus to lead and guide the region forward.

Proposing three directions for ASEAN ties with partners



At the ASEAN summits with partner nations, including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, the US, Canada, and the EU, PM Chinh proposed three directions for the bloc’s partnership engagements to match a new level. The first direction emphasises a greater, more responsible contribution to regional peace, security, stability, and prosperity. The second focuses on strengthening economic cooperation – particularly by connecting economies – and collaboration in culture, tourism, and education-training. The third advocates for decisive action to foster inclusive, comprehensive growth and sustainable development, especially regarding new growth drivers.



Additionally, the PM highlighted ASEAN’s principled stance on the East Sea, underscoring dispute settlement through peaceful means, the full and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the expedition of the completion of a substantive and legally effective Code of Conduct (COC) in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Chinh, along with other ASEAN leaders, participated in dialogues with representatives from the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, and ASEAN Youth Organisation.



In his remarks, Chinh urged member parliaments to strengthen solidarity and mutual support in institutional building, helping ensure the resilience, connectivity, inclusivity of development. He highlighted the importance of legislative oversight to facilitate effective government participation in achieving national resilience and development goals.



Talking to the ASEAN business community, the PM called for their deeper engagement in addressing pressing regional challenges, including climate change, environmental issues, aging population, and resources depletion; in promoting stronger partnerships in digital and green economic development, resources mobilisation, technology transfer, smart governance, workforce training; and in ensuring social welfare, and sustainable, inclusive growth.



During a working breakfast and special exchange between the three prime ministers of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia and representatives from the ASEAN Business Advisory Council ASEAN BAC), PM Chinh said that three governments would create the best conditions possible for successful investment and business partnerships.



Expanding cooperation in new, high-potential sectors



During four days in Vientiane, PM Chinh engaged in bilateral meetings with leaders from ASEAN member countries and key ASEAN partners, including the Sultan of Brunei, the Presidents of the RoK and the Philippines, and the PMs of Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, as well as the UN Secretary-General and the President of the European Council.



In these meetings, the Vietnamese leader discussed bilateral cooperation and reached consensus on some mechanisms, orientations and priorities for advancing relations in the time to come, particularly the removal of trade barriers, market access facilitation, and the expansion of collaboration in new, high potential fields, such as science-technology, innovation, research and development, digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence. The PM also sought support for Vietnam’s large-scale strategic infrastructure development, especially seaport, airport, and high-speed railway projects.



Especially, the working breakfast mechanism between PM Chinh and his Lao and Cambodian counterparts was maintained. The three leaders emphasised that the tradition of solidarity, attachment, and mutual assistance among Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos is a valuable asset and a foundation for developing cooperation and mutual trust, as well as a key factor in promoting unity and cohesion among the three countries.



The PM also arranged meetings with leaders from major global financial institutions and banks, such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the World Bank. He urged these banks to continue providing concessional loans to support Vietnam in executing key high-speed railway, metro line, seaport, and airport projects.



Vietnam-Laos special relations continuously nurtured



As part of his trip, the Vietnamese PM held meetings with Laos' top leaders, including the Party General Secretary and President, the Prime Minister, and the President of the National Assembly to discuss ways to further nurture the bilateral great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.

