PM's visit a significant milestone in Vietnam – Qatar relations: Vietnamese FM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son. Photo: VNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has granted an interview to Qatar's Asian Telegraph Newspaper on the outcomes of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's visit to the Middle Eastern country from October 30 to November 1, as well as the cooperation prospects between the two countries.



Following is the content of the interview:



Reporter: Could you please share the significance and outcomes of the official visit to Qatar by His Excellency Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam?



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has successfully concluded his official visit to the State of Qatar, marking a significant milestone in Vietnam – Qatar relations with the following key implications:



First, this is the first visit by a Head of the Vietnamese Government to Qatar in 15 years, underscoring the strong aspirations and determination of both nations’ leaders and people to bring Vietnam-Qatar relations to a new phase, one that is stronger, more comprehensive, and built on mutual trust, with abundant opportunities for growth, as the Emir of Qatar expressed, “there are no limits to Vietnam - Qatar relations”.



Second, this visit has elevated the bilateral ties. The agreement between Vietnam and Qatar to upgrade their relationship to a higher level in the near future has generated a strong momentum for the comprehensive development of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, opening up avenues for both sides to step up exchanges and collaboration within broader multilateral frameworks, such as the United Nations, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Arab League, and ASEAN, among others.



Third, through this visit, it is evident that with a fresh perspective and a strategic, long-term vision, both countries can fully leverage each other's potential and strengths for cooperation and mutual development. For Qatar, this presents an opportunity to tap into an emerging export market with a population of 101 million, while Vietnam can seek to boost investment attraction from Qatar. The two sides are also determined to expand cooperation in priority areas such as clean energy, green transition, and digital transformation, thereby bringing about concrete and practical benefits for both nations in the time to come.



The official visit to Qatar by the Prime Minister of Vietnam has been a resounding success, yielding important and substantive outcomes that contribute to strengthening and advancing the friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The key results are as follows:



Firstly, during the visit, several important documents were adopted, including the Joint Communiqué between Vietnam and Qatar and six cooperation agreements covering diplomacy, justice, trade and investment, transportation, sports, and business cooperation. These agreements have laid the foundation for advancing cooperation across the board between the two countries.



Secondly, the visit helped deepen political trust and strengthen the strong personal relationship between the high-level leaders of both countries. The meetings and interactions between the Vietnamese Prime Minister and Qatari leaders were conducted in a sincere, trusting, and substantive atmosphere marked by mutual understanding, reaffirming their determination to further bolster our bilateral relations in a substantive, effective, and long-term manner.



Thirdly, the visit yielded substantive and groundbreaking results in economic, trade, and investment cooperation. Both sides agreed to strive to increase bilateral trade turnover in the near future; explore the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Trade; consider the possibility of building a Vietnamese product exhibition center in Qatar; and promote cooperation in the financial sector.



Fourthly, the visit has added fresh impetus to and offered novel cooperation opportunities for Vietnam and Qatar across various fields, including emerging and potential areas. In addition to strengthening collaboration in traditional sectors such as security, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges as a solid foundation for the long-term friendship and cooperation between the two sides, both countries have identified "future cooperation" pillars. These include clean energy, green transition, digital transformation, and the development of the Halal industry in Vietnam.



Reporter: Could you please elaborate on the specific areas where the two countries can enhance their cooperation?



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son: Vietnam and Qatar have significant opportunities and vast untapped potential to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for the prosperity of both peoples and for peace, stability, and development in each region. The key to this lies in adopting a fresh perspective, embracing a strategic and long-term vision, and building upon the determination of both nations’ leaders and peoples in this new phase of our bilateral ties. I believe that Vietnam and Qatar can focus on deepening cooperation in several key areas as follows:



First, it is necessary to pay due attention to the energy and renewable energy sector. Qatar, with its abundant oil and gas resources along with its financial and technological capabilities, can cooperate with Vietnam in developing energy and renewable energy projects, and building a liquefied natural gas storage center to meet the consumption needs of 101 million Vietnamese people while also expanding a supply network to regional customers.



Second, trade and investment hold significant potential for growth. Vietnam, with its rapidly developing economy, attractive investment climate, and open policies, presents a compelling destination for Qatari investors, particularly in areas such as green transition, digital transformation, and high-tech agriculture. Vietnam has established itself as the 35th largest economy in the world and ranks among the top 20 countries with the highest trade turnover globally. Furthermore, Vietnam serves as a crucial link in 17 free trade agreements (FTAs) that connect it with 60 economies, including many major players in the region and worldwide. This establishes Vietnam as a prime investment destination among emerging and developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region.



Third, Halal cooperation represents a promising avenue for cooperation. Both countries are aiming to establish the Halal industry as a significant sector within their economies. Vietnam has developed a strategy to enhance international cooperation for the development of its Halal industry by 2030, while Qatar has initiated the Halal Livelihood Program to position itself as a global hub for the Halal industry in the near future. Both sides should maximise complementary strengths, wherein Vietnam has demands and Qatar possesses advantages.



Fourth, education and research present another promising areas. Vietnam and Qatar can organise exchange programmes for pupils, students, and lecturers, as well as cooperate in scientific and technological research, to enhance the skills and competitiveness of both sides.



Fifth, culture and tourism are also areas that need to be better exploited. Both countries boast rich cultural diversity and share a strong interest in cultural promotion. By organising exchange events and promoting tourism, Vietnam and Qatar can foster greater understanding and cooperation among the two peoples.



Reporter: How do you evaluate Qatar's role in the region?



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son: We hold Qatar's role and position in the region in high regard, recognising its contributions not only economically but also politically, diplomatically, and culturally.

Economically, Qatar's abundant energy resources, particularly liquefied natural gas, play a crucial role in fostering both regional and global economic development.

Politically and diplomatically, Qatar has played an active role in seeking appropriate solutions to regional issues. With a flexible and practical foreign policy, Qatar has established itself as a mediator, promoting dialogue, reducing tensions, and striving for resolutions to various regional conflicts, thus contributing to the maintenance of peace and stability.

On culture, sports and education, Qatar has supported educational and cultural programmes in other countries in the region and the world, and contributed to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). By hosting major international sports events such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 2023 Asian Cup, and most recently the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit on “Sports Diplomacy”, Qatar has demonstrated its efforts to build cultural bridges, promote people-to-people exchanges, and contribute to regional and global peace and stability.



I am confident that with the success of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit, the cooperation between Vietnam and Qatar will continue to thrive in a comprehensive manner. Together, Vietnam and Qatar will work towards building a sustainable partnership that can bring forth practical benefits to our two peoples, while contributing to peace, cooperation, and development in both regions and across the globe.



Thank you very much!./.