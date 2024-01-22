PM visits Romania’s institute for research & development in informatics

ICI Bucharest and the Vietnam National Institute of Digital Technology and Digital Transformation exchange a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the witness of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 21 morning (local time) visited Romania’s National Institute for Research & Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest) as part of his official visit to the European country.



ICI Bucharest General Director Adrian-Victor Vevera briefed the PM on the institute – the leading strategic research institute with a history of more than 50 years in developing information technology human resources for Romania. It is ready to work with Vietnam.



For his part, PM Chinh said Vietnam and Romania need to strengthen cooperation in all fields, including science and technology, in the coming time.



He proposed ICI Bucharest consider Vietnam a priority partner in the process of expanding international cooperation. Immediately, the two sides should exchange delegations to jointly develop cooperation plans and programmes.

He wished ICI Bucharest would help Vietnam with high-quality human resources training.



The PM encouraged Vietnamese and Romanian experts to jointly research and develop cooperation projects, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, and the application of information technology in various areas.



He said he believes that the two countries’ cooperation in informatics and information technology will create new opportunities and contribute to promoting their relations.

On the occasion, ICI Bucharest and the Vietnam National Institute of Digital Technology and Digital Transformation exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the witness of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh./.