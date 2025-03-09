PM visits former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh on March 8. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 8 visited former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh, who is also former Minister of Foreign Affairs and the first Chairperson of the Vietnam Kovalevskaia Prize Committee, on the occasion of the International Women's Day.



PM Chinh expressed deep gratitude for the former Vice President’s significant contributions to the struggle for national liberation, as well as the cause of national construction and defence.



He praised her role as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam and head of the Provisional Revolutionary Government’s delegation at the Paris peace talks on Vietnam from 1969 to 1973.



As Chairwoman of the Vietnam Kovalevskaia Prize Committee from 1985 to 2016, Binh devoted her passion, intellect, and unwavering efforts to upholding the award’s impact, inspiring and empowering Vietnamese women in scientific research.



The former Vice President said she believes that under the Party leadership, the country will accelerate its development, create breakthroughs, and attain even more significant accomplishments as it strides confidently into a new era./.