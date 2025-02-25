PM to meet with female generals, heroines, scientists on Int’l Women’s Day

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) poses for a photo with female scientists and engineers participating in the conference of the International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists in October 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will chair a meeting with female generals, heroines of the people's armed forces, labour heroines, and female scientists on the occasion of the International Women’s Day on March 8, according to the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) Central Committee.

Jointly held by the VWU Central Committee, the Government Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs, the meeting will see the participation of 280 delegates, including Party and State leaders, business and ministry representatives, female generals, heroines of the people's armed forces, labour heroines, and female scientists who have received the Kovalevskaia Award since 1985.

On the day, a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary and the announcement of the winners of the 2024 Kovalevskaia Award will be organised as well.

On February 27, the VWU Central Committee, in collaboration with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and Mass Mobilisation, the Party Committee of Ben Tre, will hold a national-level symposium on the role of the Long-Haired Army and the Three Responsibilities movement in the resistance war against the US imperialists.

The event will be held in-person in the Mekong Delta province, and connected online to 62 other provinces and centrally-run cities.

On February 28, a meeting with outstanding former female revolutionary prisoners will take place in Ho Chi Minh City. It aims to honour those who made significant contributions to the cause of national liberation, and to inspire pride in the heroic tradition while further promoting the revolutionary spirit among officials, VWU members, and the people./.