PM sets off for attendance at G20 Summit in Brazil, official visit to Dominican Republic

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse leave Hanoi in the early morning of November 16 to attend the G20 Summit in Brazil. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Hanoi in the early morning of November 16 to attend the G20 Summit and have bilateral activities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 16-19, and pay an official visit to the Dominican Republic from November 19-21.

The trips are made at the invitations of President of Brazil and Chair of the 2024 G20 Summit Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his spouse; and President of the Dominican Republic Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, respectively.

This is the fifth time Vietnam has been invited to attend a G20 Summit and the first time a key Vietnamese leader has visited the Dominican Republic.

The PM and his spouse Le Thi Bich Tran are accompanied by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung; Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son; Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi; Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung; Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Pham Hoai Nam; Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Luong Quoc Doan; Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Thanh Binh; Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan; and Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong, among others.

The 19th G20 Summit will take the theme of “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet”. It will prioritise discussions on poverty reduction, sustainable development - energy transition and reform of global governance institutions.

Being invited to G20 summits in recent years and participating in the summit this year show that the issues discussed at the summits are consistent with the goals that Vietnam is committed to achieving. This not only affirms Vietnam's increasingly enhanced role and position in the international and regional arenas, but also creates opportunities to promote trade, investment and cooperation between Vietnam and member countries.

In 2024, Vietnam and Brazil are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. PM Chinh’s working trip contributes to further strengthening the Vietnam-Brazil comprehensive partnership, providing a orientation to lift their bilateral cooperation to a new level in the coming time.

For the Dominican Republic, PM Chinh’s official visit demonstrates Vietnam's respect and desire to continue to consolidate and deepen the fine solidarity, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic, towards the 20th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries./.