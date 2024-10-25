Making news
PM returns to Hanoi, wrapping up trip to Russia
While there, Chinh had a busy schedule with 25 activities. In addition to the Expanded BRICS Summit events, he held bilateral meetings with over 30 heads of delegations and leaders from countries and international organisations, including the Party General Secretary and President of China; the Party General Secretary and President of Laos; the Presidents of Turkey, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, and Uzbekistan; the Secretary-General of the United Nations; and the Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
During his first visit to Russia in this new capacity, the Prime Minister met with President Putin, the Deputy Prime Minister, several ministers, and leaders of major Russian corporations to promote bilateral relations in various fields, including politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, science and technology, innovation, green transition, digital transformation, education and training, culture, and tourism.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said that Chinh's working trip is a great success in both multilateral and bilateral aspects. The outcomes of his attendance at the summit, the talks with Russian President Putin, and bilateral meetings with leaders of other countries on this occasion once again affirm the soundness of the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress, enhance the country's position, and mobilising maximum international resources to serve development./.