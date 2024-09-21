PM receives new DPRK Ambassador

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Ambassador of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Ri Sung Guk. Photo: VNA

Chinh congratulated Ri on his appointment and spoke highly of the DPRK for sending an experienced diplomat to work in Vietnam, which shows the importance that the DPRK attaches to its cooperative relationship with the country.

He affirmed that relevant Vietnamese agencies will cooperate closely to support the diplomat in fulfilling his tasks.

The PM said he believes that with his rich experience, Ambassador Ri will actively contribute to maintaining and promoting the traditional friendship between the two countries in the coming time.

Chinh also expressed his delight at the two countries’ traditional friendship and cooperation established and nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and President Kim Il Sung, and continuously preserved, inherited, and promoted by generations of leaders and people of the two countries.

In that spirit, Chinh suggested that during his term, the diplomat coordinate with relevant Vietnamese agencies to continue enhancing political trust and mutual understanding through the exchange of delegations at all levels and between ministries, departments and sectors of the two countries; jointly implementing activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2025; promoting economic cooperation between the two countries on the basis of compliance with international law and in accordance with the interests of the two countries; soon resuming the meeting mechanism of the Vietnam-DPRK Intergovernmental Committee on economic, scientific and technological cooperation chaired by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and the DPRK’s Ministry of External Economic Relations; and actively expanding exchanges and cooperation in the fields of culture, arts, sports, and people-to-people exchanges.

For his part, Ambassador Ri said he is greatly impressed by Vietnam's important achievements in many fields in recent years, especially those relating to post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development as well as its expanding foreign relations which contribute to enhancing Vietnam's position in the international arena.

The diplomat said he believes that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country will successfully achieve the goal of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045.

He affirmed that continuing to promote the development of bilateral relations with Vietnam is a consistent stance of the Party and State of the DPRK.

The diplomat pledged that during his term in Vietnam, he will make efforts to contribute to promoting the development of the traditional friendship between the two countries./.