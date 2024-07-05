PM receives mass movement official of Cambodian People's Party

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Hun Many, who is a member of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Standing Committee, Secretary-General of the CPP Central Committee’s Mass Movement Commission, Deputy PM, Minister of Civil Service of Cambodia, and President of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, in Hanoi on July 5.



Both host and guest noted with satisfaction that relations between the two countries have been growing stably in the recent past as seen in frequent meetings between their high-ranking leaders, effective bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and trade revenue reaching 10 billion USD in 2022.



Underlining the importance of mass mobilisation, PM Chinh suggested that the two sides continue sharing experience and implementing practical activities to improve the quality of this work and harness the strength of the youth in each country since people are the centre, key stakeholder, goal, momentum, and also resource for development.



Vietnam always treasures the solidarity with Cambodia as well as the close-knit ties among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia during their struggles for national liberation and reunification in the past, as well as the national development process at present, he affirmed.



He said Vietnam and Cambodia should keep strengthening and bringing into play the solidarity and unity among the three Indochinese countries, thus helping maintain an environment of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.



The host leader called for continuing to promote high-level mutual visits and meetings between Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders, along with high-level meetings among Party leaders of the three countries; reviewing and fruitfully implementing the leaders’ agreements; and enhancing partnerships between ministries, sectors, and localities of Vietnam and Cambodia.



PM Chinh stressed the need to further improve economic cooperation effectiveness; build an independent and self-reliant economy with intensive and effective integration in each country; develop such new areas as digital economy and green economy; push ahead with economic, trade, investment and transport connectivity; and work together to reach 20 billion USD in bilateral trade in the near future.



Both sides should exert efforts to work on the remaining 16% of the borderline on which demarcation and marker planting haven’t finished in order to build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and sustainable development. They also need to step up people-to-people exchanges and encourage people, especially the young, to uphold and nurture the countries’ good neighbourliness, friendship, and solidarity, he added.



On this occasion, the Government leader thanked and asked the Cambodian side to continue tackling difficulties facing Vietnamese-origin people; help them settle down, integrate into the local society, and serve as a friendship bridge between the two countries; and provide optimal conditions for the Vietnamese businesses operating in Cambodia.



For his part, Hun Many informed his host about the outcomes of his talks and working sessions with the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, and the Vietnam Youth Federation.



He stated that his country attaches importance to the relations with Vietnam and never forgets the latter’s material and spiritual support for it to escape from the genocidal regime.

He also highly valued the development achievements that have turned Vietnam into an emerging economy.



Echoing PM Chinh’s opinions, the visiting official pledged to join hands with the CPP Central Committee’s Mass Movement Commission and leaders of Cambodia to continue cooperating closely with Vietnam to foster bilateral ties in a practical and effective manner, including increasing communications to raise Cambodian people’s awareness, especially the young’s, of the solidarity and friendship between the two nations./.