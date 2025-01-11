PM pushes more dynamic Vietnam-Laos cultural exchanges

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and LVFA Chairman Boviengkham Vongdara (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested boosting more dynamic cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Laos while meeting with Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) Boviengkham Vongdara and Vice President of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee Inlavanh Keobounphanh in Vientiane on January 10.

Lauding the LFNC and the LVFA for their active role in Laos’ national development, PM Chinh said their cooperation with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA), and relevant Vietnamese agencies across various sectors have not only bolstered people-to-people exchanges and but also raised the awareness of the special Vietnam-Laos relationship nurtured by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, among the public, particularly young generations.

As the two nations prepare to celebrate a series of significant anniversaries this year, including the 70th founding anniversary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the 50th founding anniversary of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, the 105th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane, the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the 80th founding anniversary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh, and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification, he urged close coordination to ensure these events reflect the depth of the Vietnam-Laos friendship.

LVFA Chairman Vongdara said PM Chinh's decision to choose Laos as his first overseas destination in 2025 underscores the profound affection that the Communist Party, State, and people of Vietnam, as well as the PM personally, hold for their fraternal Lao counterparts.

He acknowledged the increasingly close and effective ties between the LFNC and the LVFA, and the VFF and the VLFA, noting that they have fostered meaningful activities and expanded people-to-people exchanges.

Looking ahead, Vongdara expressed his hope for continued support from PM Chinh, which would empower the two friendship associations to pursue more practical cooperation initiatives. He affirmed that the LVFA would do its best to nurture the Laos-Vietnam relationship as directed by the PM./.