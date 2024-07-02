PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with RoK NA Speaker

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Woo Won-shik on July 2 as part of his official visit to the East Asian country from June 30 to July 3.



Woo welcomed Chinh and the high-level Vietnamese delegation and said the official visit will help deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations and promote the concretisation of the bilateral ties in accordance with the new framework.



He congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic development over the past time and highlighted that the two nations share numerous similarities in history, culture and priorities in economic development such as digital and green transformation and climate change response, while their economies are complementary.



He affirmed that the RoK parliament will work closely with the Vietnamese NA to support the two governments in effective and substantively carrying out the action programme under the new relationship framework, and bolstering cooperation in economic security and human resources connectivity.



At the event, the two leaders assessed that the Vietnam – RoK ties have developed rapidly and substantively in various domains since the two countries upgrade their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, with positive results recorded in trade, investment and people-to-people exchange.



They agreed to strengthen collaboration between the two parliaments in the coming time through enhancing delegation exchanges and leveraging the bridging role of the friendship parliamentary groups, and share experience in law and institution building for sustainable development as well as digital and green transformation.

Besides, they reached consensus on promoting the role of the two legislative bodies in helping the two governments boost cooperation, including realising the goal of lifting the two-way trade to 100 billion USD in 2025.



PM Chinh requested that the two NAs work closely to effectively implement bilateral and multilateral mechanisms, adopt policies to support Vietnamese enterprises to better engage in the global supply chains of Korean firms, and continue opening the Korean market for Vietnamese goods.



He called for enhanced cooperation in the areas of digital and green transformation, and the RoK's assistance for Vietnam in human resources training in semiconductor and AI, among others.



The RoK legislative leader suggested the Vietnamese Government create favourable conditions for Korean firms' operation in Vietnam.



Acknowledging the positive contributions of the expatriate communities in the two countries, he agreed to work with the Vietnamese NA to urge the two governments to promote citizen protection work and support for expatriates, ensuring their stable livelihoods in the host nation.



He added that cultural exchanges, tourism cooperation and exchanges between localities and the two nations should be enhanced to better mutual understanding between the two sides and create a basis for the sustainable development of the bilateral ties.



At the event, the two leaders also exchanged their viewpoints on regional and international issues of mutual concerns, and concurred to coordinate and support each other at international organisations.



PM Chinh took the occasion to convey NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s invitation to Woo to visit Vietnam soon, and the RoK NA speaker accepted it with pleasure./.