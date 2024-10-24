PM Pham Minh Chinh attends Russian President’s welcome ceremony, reception

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), Chair of BRICS 2024, welcomes Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chair of BRICS 2024, on October 23 evening (local time) hosted a welcome ceremony for head delegates and a reception for the delegations to the BRICS Summit and Expanded BRICS meeting.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of countries, territories, and international organisations attended the event.

The BRICS Summit and the meeting of expanded BRICS saw the participation of leaders of 36 countries and territories, including 22 delegations led by their top leaders, heads of state. The events was also attended by leaders of six international organisations, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The BRICS Summit and the expanded BRICS meeting, along with dozens of related events within the framework of the summit, have been taking place from October 22-24 in Kazan city, Russia.

At the BRICS Summit themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security”, leaders discussed the creation of a new financial and political system characterised by fairness, equality and mutual respect, and support for multilateral principles and the strengthening of the role of developing countries in global governance. The summit aims to strengthen the position of the BRICS Group in the international arena and develop cooperation between participating countries in many areas.

The meeting of expanded BRICS themed "BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together" focuses on enhancing cooperation between BRICS and countries in the southern hemisphere to promote new growth drivers such as digital economy, green economy, circular economy, science and technology, innovation; building a balanced, effective, and inclusive global governance ecosystem; and promoting the role and voice of developing countries.

The BRICS Summit and related meetings will also consider and establish mechanisms and models of cooperation and integration that help BRICS become more influential and bring more benefits to participating countries.

On October 23, at the BRICS Summit, leaders of member countries adopted a joint statement which provided an overall assessment of the world situation as well as the group's long-term goals./.