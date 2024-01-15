PM orders urgent investigation into cause of house fire in downtown Hanoi

At the scene of the January 15 house fire on No. 4 Hang Luoc Street, Hoan Kiem district. (Photo: VNA)



The fire occurred at a house on No. 4 Hang Luoc Street, Hoan Kiem district, at 4:39 am.



In the document, the PM extended profound condolences to the bereaved and directed the capital authorities to provide material and spiritual assistance to the affected family. Additionally, he emphasised the need for the city's close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security to promptly address the aftermath and urgently investigate the causes of the fire to take strict legal actions against any violations.



Furthermore, he called for enhanced public awareness campaigns and guidance on fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue skills for citizens and at-risk establishments across centrally governed provinces and cities. This is particularly crucial in light of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) - the biggest and longest of its kind in Vietnam.

The same day, Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh also instructed the city's police, in coordination with the People's Committee of Hoan Kiem district and relevant agencies, to investigate the cause and handle the consequences of the fire./.