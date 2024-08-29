Making news
PM orders heads of poor-performing localities be strictly handled to eradicate IUU fishing
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded efforts be ramped up to eradicate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing while leaders of poor-performing localities be stringently handled as a European Commission (EC) delegation will come to Vietnam for the fifth inspection this October.
He made the request while chairing a meeting held on August 28 to review results of the IUU fishing combat in efforts to have the EC’s “yellow card” warning lifted. The event was connected with all the 28 coastal provinces and cities via videoconference.
Participants shared the view that after nearly seven years of endeavours, the fight against IUU fishing has reaped certain positive results, including the legal framework perfected, vessel monitoring systems (VMS) installed, the national fisheries database (VNFishbase) built, imported seafood controlled in line with the Agreement on Port State Measures, and the settlement of rule violations enhanced.
Localities have launched legal proceedings against 11 cases while three others are being investigated for suspected wrongdoings linked with illegal seafood exploitation, trading, and transportation.
The EC has highly valued the political resolve of Vietnam, particularly the attention and strong directions from the central level, officials noted.
However, they pointed out that there remain many shortcomings at the local level, thus failing to meet requirements in the EC’s recommendations issued during the fourth inspection in October 2023.
Among the shortcomings, some localities haven’t completed the granting of seafood exploitation licences, or thoroughly dealt with unregistered, unchecked, and unlicensed fishing vessels. Some vessels still disconnect VMS while Vietnamese fishing vessels and fishermen’s infringement of foreign waters has yet to be eradicated.
They blamed those problems on not only fishermen’s limited awareness but also the lack of a sense of responsibility among certain collectives and individuals to which anti-IUU fishing tasks are assigned, the lack of strong directions from leaders of sectors and all-level authorities, along with the lack of examination, inspection and supervision, among others.
Participants shared the view that if existing problems and shortcomings are not quickly addressed and anti-IUU fishing rules not enforced seriously, it will be very difficult to have the “yellow card” warning lifted, and the country may even face a “red card”.
Speaking highly of ministries, sectors, and localities’ activeness, PM Chinh said the management and law enforcement to fight IUU fishing by state agencies, Party committees, and administrations at all levels, especially the grassroots level, have yet to be stringent enough.
He demanded their leaders, even secretaries of provincial-level Party committees, be dealt with strictly in conformity with Directive No. 32-CT/TW, dated April 10, 2024, of the Party Central Committee Secretariat.
To achieve the best possible results during the EC delegation’s fifth inspection in October, he asked heads of ministries, central sectors, and related localities to boost leadership, direction, and action to soon complete addressing the abovementioned problems.
The Government leader requested all resources be summoned for putting an end to fishing vessels’ infringement of foreign waters, especially the vehicles from Kien Giang, Ca Mau, and Binh Dinh provinces. Police and border guard forces must enhance coordination with local administrations to step up awareness-raising communications and early detect and prevent the fishermen intending to work illegally in foreign waters.
It is also necessary to effectively carry out the resolution released by the Supreme People’s Court’s council of judges that guides the application of the Penal Code’s regulations on the acts of illegal seafood exploitation, trading, and transportation, he added.
In his remarks, the PM assigned detailed tasks to ministries, leaders of the coastal localities, fisheries associations and businesses, along with press agencies, calling on all people to improve their awareness and not to engage in IUU fishing for the sake of the country and themselves./.