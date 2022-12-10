PM meets leaders of Luxembourg economic groups

As part of his official visit to Luxembourg, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received leaders of several large economic groups of Luxembourg and Europe on December 9 (local time), during which he affirmed that Vietnam always create all favourable conditions and safe and transparent investment environment for foreign investors.



The Vietnamese government leader said that Vietnam pursues a policy of selective investment attraction, basing on criteria such as quality, efficiency, technology and environmental protection.



The country gives priority to investment projects in the fields of high technology, innovation, research and development, and those helping Vietnamese enterprises to participate in value chains, promoting digital and green economy, circular economy towards contributing to sustainable development, he said.



Meeting with Luc Provost, CEO of B-Medical Systems Group - a Belgian corporation in medical technology and pharmaceuticals, PM Chinh applauded the cooperation plan of B-Medical Systems with the Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology of Vietnam, affirming that research and technology transfer cooperation in the medical field is a major policy of Vietnam in its vaccine strategy.



He suggested B-Medical Systems continue to research and invest in manufacturing high-quality and high-tech medical equipment in Vietnam, and promote technology transfer to Vietnamese partners in the coming time, noting that this is one of the sectors that Vietnam give priority to in attracting investment.



The Vietnamese Government will accompany and create favourable conditions for the Belgian firm to invest and do business effectively in Vietnam, the PM said.



Hosting Maxim Straus, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cargolux Group - one of the largest cargo airlines in Europe, the Vietnamese leader spoke highly of Cargolux's effective business and cooperation activities in Vietnam over the past 15 years, saying that those have contributed to connecting Vietnamese goods and markets with European and global markets.



He thanked Cargolux for its close coordination and support in transporting vaccines, medical equipment and other goods to help Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The PM welcomed Cargolux's cooperation with Vietnam's airlines to expand its network of routes and cargo transportation systems both in Vietnam and within ASEAN, saying that Vietnam is poised to become Cargolux's main transit point in Southeast Asia.



In his meeting with Daniela Cattolico, vice president and head of the Global Procurement and Logistic of SMS/Paul Wurth Group - a global provider of metallurgical technology, PM Chinh welcome the proposal and plan of the firm to expand its business and investment in Vietnam.



He suggested that the group transfer technology and share experience with Vietnamese partners to help them improve capacity and modernise business models, towards meeting the regulations and standards of the European Union (EU), reducing impacts on the environment and moving towards a green and clean economy, contributing to realizing Vietnam's carbon neutrality goal by 2050.



The Vietnamese leader proposed Paul Wurth to further strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners, especially small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and developing supply chains in Vietnam./.