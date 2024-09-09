PM makes fact-finding trip to Hai Phong city after typhoon

PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects an old apartment building in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a working delegation on September 8 afternoon visited Hai Phong to assess the situation and recovery efforts after typhoon Yagi devastated the port city.



During a visit to A7 residential complex, built in the 1960s in Van My ward, Ngo Quyen district, the Government leader commended the city's authorities and local residents for successfully evacuating all inhabitants to safe places. He urged the local authorities to find suitable permanent housing for the displaced residents, ensuring that their legal rights and benefits are protected, and that no one is left without a place to live.



The PM also instructed the city's administration to conduct a thorough review of all old apartment buildings in the area and to promptly relocate residents from severely deteriorated, unsafe, and unsanitary buildings to new, safe accommodation places. He emphasised the importance of providing purchase or lease options that protect residents' legal rights and benefits, in accordance with housing laws, under the principle of “harmonising benefits, sharing risks.”



After that, the PM and his delegation met with Hai Phong city's leaders to assess the situation and the effectiveness of the post-typhoon recovery efforts.



According to the report presented at the meeting, as of 12:00 pm on September 8, typhoon Yagi had resulted in two deaths and 18 injuries in Hai Phong city, with numerous streets and roads blocked by fallen trees, communication lines disrupted; and severe traffic congestion occurring. Most areas experienced power outages to ensure safety or due to line failures.



The typhoon also damaged 528 houses, 128 schools, 13 healthcare facilities, 104 offices, 48 hectares of aquaculture farms, and over 16,735 hectares of rice and other crops.



PM Chinh praised the local authorities and people for their strict implementation of directives and guidelines on typhoon prevention and mitigation measures, which helped minimise damage and enable prompt recovery efforts.



He instructed Hai Phong to review and provide support for families who lost members or were injured due to the typhoon, to reassess and record all damage for effective support and recovery efforts, to ensure environmental sanitation, to restore traffic, and to immediately address power outages and internet disruptions.

The PM also highlighted the importance of repairing damage at educational and healthcare facilities to ensure that all students have classrooms and that no resident is without access to medical services.



Agreeing to address the city's proposals and requests, the leader approved a central government support package of 100 billion VND (4.62 million USD) to help it recover from the disaster and return to normality as soon as possible.

In the afternoon of the same day, Deputy PMs Nguyen Hoa Binh, Bui Thanh Son and Le Thanh Long also made field trips to the northern province of Thai Binh, Yen Bai and Hai Duong, respectively, to inspect recovery efforts following the devastating typhoon./.