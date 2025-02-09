PM issues urgent measures to handle fatal traffic accident in Phu Yen

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 8 issued an urgent dispatch on fixing the consequences of a tragic traffic accident in Phu Yen province that occurred in the early morning of the same day.



The accident happened at around 1:00 am on National Highway 1A in Xuan Thinh commune, Song Cau township when a passenger bus operated by Tan Kim Chi company from Ho Chi Minh City, traveling from the central coastal city of Da Nang to the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, veered off the road and overturned, resulting in three deaths and 27 injuries.



Upon receiving the news of the incident, Prime Minister Chinh expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He instructed local authorities and police forces to immediately come to the scene to address the aftermath of the accident.



The Government leader directed the Chairperson of Phu Yen People's Committee, who also leads the provincial Traffic Safety Committee, to promptly provide medical care and support to those affected, aiming to minimise further loss of life and property.



Local authorities must convene a meeting with relevant agencies to assess the causes of the accident and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, he required.



The Chairperson of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee was tasked with reviewing Tan Kim Chi’s compliance with transportation regulations, particularly regarding driver working hours and health conditions.



The Minister of Transport was urged to review and improve traffic management on National Highway 1A and other key highways to enhance safety, especially in high-risk areas.



The PM has also directed the People's Committees of all provinces and cities to strengthen oversight of transport businesses to ensure compliance with safety regulations./.