PM expects stronger ties between Vietnamese educational institutions, Tsinghua University

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Prof. Dr. Qiu Yong, Secretary of the Tsinghua University’s Party Committee and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Photo: VNA Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope for further collaboration between China’s Tsinghua University and Vietnamese educational and research institutions while hosting a reception in Hanoi on March 2 for Prof. Dr. Qiu Yong, Secretary of the Tsinghua University’s Party Committee and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The focus should be placed on increasing scholarships for Vietnamese lecturers, students, scientists and experts to pursue studies at the Tsinghua University, PM Chinh told Qiu, who is also an alternate member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

He affirmed Vietnam always regards the development of friendly and cooperative relations with China as a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation.

The PM expressed his wish and willingness to work with the Chinese Party and Government to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries significance in a healthy, stable, sustainable, and increasingly substantive and effective manner.

The signing of cooperation agreements between the Tsinghua University and the Vietnam National University (VNU) – Hanoi, the VNU – HCM City and the National Economics University not only fosters bilateral academic exchanges and collaboration but also offers valuable opportunities to Vietnamese students, lecturers, and researchers to access cutting-edge knowledge, especially scientific advancements from one of the world’s elite universities, PM Chinh said.

The Vietnamese Party and State attach importance to and consider education a top national policy, he said, adding that the 13th National Party Congress identified human resource development, especially high-quality workforce, as one of three strategic breakthroughs for rapid and sustainable national development.

PM Chinh noted that the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee recently decided to eliminate tuition fees for all students at public schools from preschool to high school levels nationwide, starting from the 2025-2026 academic year. This reflects the superiority of the Vietnamese socialist regime and underscores the country’s commitment to ensuring equal access to education, ensuring that no one is left behind, he stressed.

Qiu said he highly values and thoroughly understands PM Chinh’s important directions about boosting ties between the Tsinghua University and Vietnamese agencies, universities, and research institutes, thus contributing to further enriching and deepening the Comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, as well as the China-Vietnam community with a shared Future that carries strategic significance.

Congratulating Vietnam on its remarkable education-training strides under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the drastic direction of the Vietnamese Government, he reaffirmed the Tsinghua University's commitment to fostering strong educational collaboration, academic exchanges, and scientific research partnerships with the Vietnamese side in the near future./.