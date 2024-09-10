PM decides to allocate emergency aid to Yagi-hit provinces

Emergency aid is delivered to Yagi-hit families in the northern province of Lang Son. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 9 issued a decision on allocating 100 billion VND (some 4 million USD) from the 2024 central budget reserve to support five provinces affected by typhoon Yagi.

The provinces receiving aid include Nam Dinh (20 billion VND)), Thai Binh (30 billion VND), Hai Duong (20 billion VND), Yen Bai (20 billion VND), and Hung Yen (10 billion VND).

Local authorities are tasked with using the funds efficiently and transparently, ensuring compliance with legal regulations.

On the same day, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society also provided emergency relief to 900 families severely affected by typhoon Yagi in Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city. The aid, valued at over 720 million VND, includes cash and supplies.

Quang Ninh reported huge damage, including over 2,000 houses with roof damage, sunken ships, broken electric poles, and flooded rice fields. Similarly, Hai Phong saw big damage to homes, schools, and agricultural production areas, with two fatalities and 13 injuries.

Hanoi has also contributed 51 billion VND sourced from its relief fund to help 11 provinces and cities recover from the storm. This funding will be used to repair damaged houses and provide agricultural supplies. Key areas receiving aid include Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, and other northern provinces./.