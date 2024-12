At the Enlarged Meeting of the Eleventh Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) held in Pyongyang from December 23 to 27. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 30 sent a message of congratulations to Pak Thae Song on his appointment as Premier of the Cabinet of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Vietnam and the DPRK established diplomatic relations on January 31, 1950./.