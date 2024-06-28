PM Chinh wraps up working trip to China

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage arrived back in Hanoi on June 27, concluding their trip to China for the 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Dalian (WEF Dalian 2024) and working sessions from June 24-27 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman of Klaus Schwab.

The WEF Dalian gathering saw the highest attendance in its 15-year history in China, attracting over 1,700 delegates from 80 countries, including representatives from international organisations, scholars, multinational corporations, and innovative startups affiliated with the WEF.

PM Chinh delivered speeches at various discussion and working sessions, co-chaired a dialogue session with major WEF corporations alongside Executive Chairman Schwab and led a panel discussion with innovative startups.

He highlighted Vietnam's remarkable achievements over four decades of renewal, and called for the international community's solidarity for development, especially in innovation, towards the "Next Frontiers for Growth".

During the working visit, PM Chinh held talks and meetings with high-ranking Chinese officials, including Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee Wang Huning.

Both sides agreed to direct their respective ministries and agencies to effectively implement agreements and shared perceptions outlined by the two General Secretaries, promoting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance in line with the "six priorities" orientation.

Together with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, the Vietnamese PM delivered a speech at a conference on Vietnam-China cooperation in strategic transport infrastructure development. He also met with executives of leading Chinese infrastructure companies.

Expressing Vietnam's interest in collaboration with Chinese firms on large-scale infrastructure projects encompassing highways, high-speed, inter-regional and urban railways, he called for the transfer of management expertise, modern technology, and workforce training, all aimed at attracting investment in Vietnam's infrastructure development.

This successful working trip aligned with Vietnam's foreign policy outlined in the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and Directive 25 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on enhancing and elevating multilateral diplomacy by 2030. It has contributed to deepening the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, building the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and strengthening Vietnam's relationship with the WEF./.