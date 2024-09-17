PM chairs meeting on East Sea and island affairs

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting with leaders of ministries and agencies in Hanoi on September 16 to thoroughly review the implementation of Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on the strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam's marine economy by 2030, with a vision to 2045, as well as other key contents outlined in the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution.

In light of global, regional, and East Sea developments, along with the nation's evolving needs, PM Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to continue following the Party's guidelines and the State's laws, including the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and the Government’s Resolution on national defence strategy in the new situation. He urged proactive and effective fulfillment of all tasks, aiming for significant, tangible results across all areas.

They must pool all available resources to propel the sustainable development of the sea-based economy while ensuring that national defence-security remain integral to these efforts. Enhancing the nation’s ability to enforce and protect sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction at sea was highlighted as a priority, he said.

Additionally, they must persist in maintaining a foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification of external ties, and enhancing international cooperation on maritime issues in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the leader noted.

Addressing the pressing issue of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the PM ordered strict adherence to the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and Prime Minister’s Directives. These efforts are pivotal in preventing and eliminating violations by Vietnamese fishing vessels in foreign waters, with the ultimate goal of having the European Commission (EC)'s yellow card removed.

The PM also stressed the importance of raising public awareness and fostering consensus within society and the political system on the significance and role of East Sea and island-related affairs, thus contributing to maintaining peace, stability and development cooperation at sea./.