PM chairs conference of Standing Board of Government’s Party Committee

Politburo member, Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the conference. Photo: VNA Politburo member, Secretary of the Government’s Party Committee, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presided over a conference of the Committee's Standing Board in Hanoi on March 9.

Apart from announcing the Politburo's decisions on the personnel of the Government’s Party Committee for the 2020–2025 tenure, the conference looked into preparations for Party congresses at all levels leading up to the first congress of the Committee for 2025–2030.

The Standing Board also reviewed the implementation of tasks under the working programme of the Inspection Delegation 1910 of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, discussed the 2025 inspection and supervision programme of the Government’s Party Committee, the consolidation of its assisting agencies, and other important issues.

Chinh commended the thorough preparations and the insightful and responsible contributions of the members of the Standing Board.

Regarding the establishment of sub-committees serving the Congress of the Government’s Party Committee, Chinh emphasised that they must have an appropriate structure aligned with their professional functions and responsibilities, and have deep expertise to ensure effective contributions and task execution. He added that each sub-committee should have a standing unit and a supporting team.

For the communication, inspection, and supervision responsibility of the Government’s Party Committee, the PM urged a focus on key tasks that the Committee is currently prioritising in line with its functions and duty.

Chinh asked the assisting agencies of the Committee to finalise documents and draft programmes and plans for review by the Standing Board and the Committee's standing members.

He ordered prompt submission of proposals on organization and working regulations of these agencies in accordance with the Party Central Committee’s directives, and regulations of the Party and the Politburo.

The Committee, the Government, and the entire country are performing multiple key tasks, including streamlining the political system, promoting economic growth, drafting documents, preparing for Party congresses at all levels, and commemorating important national events, the PM stressed.

Therefore, members of the Standing Board and assisting agencies of the Government’s Party Committee must take initiative, uphold self-discipline, self-reliance, and resilience, and fulfill the tasks entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people, he said./.